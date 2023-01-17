Connectbase hires PacketFabric founder Gilmore to be CCO

Gilmore (pictured) still lists herself on LinkedIn as an advisor to PacketFabric, but now will lead all sales, marketing and customer-facing functions at Connectbase.

Ben Edmond, founder and CEO of Connectbase, which was called Connected2Fiber until February 2022, said: “We’re thrilled to bring in Jezzibell as a key addition to our leadership team to drive further growth for Connectbase building the global marketplace for connectivity.”

Gilmore said: “Network service providers are struggling to modernise the way they do business, and have their audience understand what services are available, where and for how much on demand. Connectbase not only aggregates the data from the carriers to make it available to the buyer, but from the buyer’s perspective, the platform provides a place where they can search that information so that it’s an educated buying cycle all around.”

Edmond added: “Jezzibell is a well-known and well-respected force in the industry with impressive experience and integrity founding one of the key companies in the NaaS [network as a service] space and building it into a major, award-winning brand.”

According to LinkedIn, Gilmore began her career at AboveNet in 1998 and since then has worked for Akamai, GTT, IX Reach and others before co-founding PacketFabric in 2015.

She said about her new role at Connectbase: “We are building the foundation – infrastructure – for the next evolution of the modern digital renaissance.”

In late 2022, Connectbase raised $21 million in Series C funding, led by DigitalBridge Ventures. Connectbase said it is using the latest funding round to enhance its platform capabilities and expand digital services into more global markets, in addition to growing its team. In November 2022 it recruited Rob Carter, formerly of Windstream and TierPoint to be chief operating officer.