Antel selects VMware telco cloud for its 5G architecture

Communications service providers CoSPs are looking to VMware’s horizontal multi-cloud platform for their implementations of 5G networks in South America to develop new business models and to engage with more partners to deliver new and disruptive.

VMware’s cloud native architecture will give Antel greater operational efficiencies and bring to market services and innovation in a timelier manner. In addition, this integrated platform will enable Antel to deploy new network functions on the same telco cloud architecture from core to RAN to edge.

“To help with the rollout of 5G networks, VMware offers service providers a single platform to modernise their network infrastructure efficiently and cost effectively,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, service provider and edge at VMware.

“VMware is proud to be an existing partner of Antel, and we look forward to helping them successfully trial the VMware Telco Cloud Platform.”

The PoC between Antel and VMware was carried out with the help of AT Innovando Juntos, a local partner. Together all companies are working together to support Antel build a leading 5G network to support the growing demands of the consumer and enterprise customers in Uruguay.

In the long term, this PoC lays the foundation for Antel to build their commercial 5G SA network in the country.

In related news, November saw Equinix and VMware expand their global partnership to deliver new digital infrastructure and multi-cloud services.

The two unveiled VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal, a new distributed cloud service that supports enterprise applications. The service will combine VMware's cloud infrastructure as-a-service with Equinix’s Bare Metal as-a-Service offering.