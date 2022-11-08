Equinix and VMware expand global cloud services

The two unveiled VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal, a new distributed cloud service that supports enterprise applications. The service will combine VMware's cloud infrastructure as-a-service with Equinix’s Bare Metal as-a-Service offering.

The service will extend customers’ cloud environments into distributed metro locations to meet business-critical performance demands at the edge while maintaining the integrity of enterprise workloads.

“As companies accelerate their digital transformation by adopting hybrid multi-cloud architectures, they require consistent application experiences that span private and public clouds, and reach from the core to the edge,” said Zachary Smith, global head of edge infrastructure services at Equinix.

“We are pleased to partner with VMware to provide an on-demand, dedicated cloud infrastructure solution that can be deployed globally. Customers benefit from secure connections to their critical private or on-prem environments and also to the thousands of clouds, networks and other ecosystem participants that come together at Equinix.”

VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal is best placed to serve distributed cloud use cases including smart cities, video analytics, game development, real-time financial market trading, retail POS, and a variety of use cases using IoT and ML/Inference.

The service will include VMware Cloud for multi-cloud infrastructure and operations and Equinix Metal, an automated bare metal and interconnection offering delivered as-a-service across Equinix’s global footprint.

VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal will provide private, low-latency access to both private and public cloud environments—as well as thousands of IT and network providers—via Equinix Fabric interconnection.

“Businesses across industries are seeking to become cloud smart by matching enterprise application needs to the best cloud environments. This approach will enable them to benefit from high performance and consistent infrastructure with low TCO,” said Narayan Bharadwaj, vice president of cloud solutions at VMware.

“VMware and Equinix are uniquely positioned to co-innovate on a distributed cloud service that extends VMware Cloud to new locations to provide application choice and flexibility and accelerate cloud transformation for all enterprises.”