Metronet to connect Altamonte Springs and Sioux City with fibre

Construction is already underway in the City of Altamonte Springs through a multimillion-dollar investment, that will see Metronet will fully fund the infrastructure across Altamonte Springs and the surrounding communities.

“As Metronet expands to service more communities throughout the Sunshine State, we are excited to bring our 100 percent fibre optic infrastructure directly to the homes and businesses in Altamonte Springs,” said John Cinelli, CEO of Metronet.

“The community will soon be able to experience a future-proof network with access to multi-gigabit symmetrical upload and download speeds in a time when fast, reliable access has become critical.”

The Metronet fibre optic internet network in Sioux City is now available to residents who can now access multi-gigabit speeds of up to 2Gbs while businesses can access speeds up to 10Gbs.

“As Metronet connects our first customers in Sioux City to unparalleled multi-gigabit speeds, we look forward to seeing the positive impact our services will have in the homes and businesses we serve,” said Eric Vyncke, regional sales manager of Metronet

“At Metronet, we pride ourselves on ensuring that all residents and businesses throughout our service area have access to the same ultra-high-speed fibre optic internet, unlike many competitors. We understand the impact that a fibre optic network like ours can mean for a community. By connecting our customers, they can connect easier and faster to family, friends, and neighbours, near and far.”

In related news, August saw Metronet begin construction of its fibre optic network in Colorado Springs in the US.

The project was funded by an investment of $130 million by Metronet, and once operational will provide residents and businesses throughout Colorado Springs with access fibre optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs is set to become a Gigabit City.