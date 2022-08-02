Metronet brings fibre network to Colorado Springs

The project has been funded by an investment of $130 million by Metronet, and once operational will provide residents and businesses throughout Colorado Springs with access fibre optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs is set to become a Gigabit City.

“With construction of our 100% fibre optic network beginning in Colorado Springs, residents and businesses are one step closer to having access to ultra-high-speed internet in a time when access to faster and more reliable service is critical,” said John Cinelli, CEO of Metronet.

“Just more than one year after we began conversations with the city, we are proud to officially begin building the network that will bring multi-gigabit speeds, including 5GB, through XGS PON technology directly to the homes and businesses of the first city we will serve in the Centennial State, Colorado Springs.”

Construction started north of Dublin Boulevard and east of Union Boulevard, with the first customers due to be connected later this year.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Colorado Springs area.

In related news, earlier this year Metronet confirmed the start of a similar project in Fayetteville, North Carolina with the start of construction of its fibre optic network.

Delivering symmetrical speeds up to 10 Gigabits with no long-term contracts, Metronet at the time said that its network in Fayetteville was due to be available to more than one million residential households and businesses in the "near term".

“Fayetteville has welcomed Metronet and our future-proof network into the fabric of their community already and we are glad to reach this milestone in our build where we can start providing our lightning-fast speeds to residents and businesses,” said Cinelli at the time.

“We look forward to the growth in our Metronet network and being part of the economic growth that our services can provide for Fayetteville.”