GlobalNet's DATAIX unveils latest PoP in Sofia

DATAIX launched the new PoP in the capital of Bulgaria, which is based at Telepoint Sofia Centre, which is a colocation data centre.

Leveraging this new connectivity, DATAIX network members gain direct access to regional digital infrastructure and ecosystems within a global Internet Exchange Network spread over 56 points across Eurasia.

“The PoP in Sofia is a hub not only for the Balkan region but also connected to Turkiye and the Caucasus, so it might be useful for our members to get both European and Asian traffic here.

"We look forward to providing GlobaNet/DATAIX’s clients with high-quality experience,” said Alex Surkoff, director of business development at DATAIX.

In addition, DATAIX’s presence in Sofia enables GlobalNet to deliver high-speed Internet access and connectivity across Europe with full channel redundancy for their members.

The new PoP also delivers access to local and international backbone infrastructure, giving more choice over where to house a service while also increasing the resilience of key services.

GlobalNet and DATAIX members can also benefit from the full range of services, including Internet eXchange, IP-Transit, Remote-IX, and DDoS protection.

In related news, September saw DATAIX launched two new points of presence in Copenhagen and Hamburg, have enabled a connectivity triangle that spans Stockholm-Amsterdam-Frankfurt.

This in turn enables GlobalNet to deliver high-speed Internet access and connectivity between Eastern and Western Europe along a route of 10,000km in length and featuring dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) to customers of the DATAIX peer-to-peer network.