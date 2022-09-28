GlobalNet unveiled two new PoPs in Copenhagen and Hamburg

The two new PoPs, located in Copenhagen and Hamburg, have enabled a connectivity triangle that spans Stockholm-Amsterdam-Frankfurt. This in turn enables GlobalNet to deliver high-speed Internet access and connectivity between Eastern and Western Europe along a route of 10,000km in length and featuring dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) to customers of the DATAIX peer-to-peer network.

“GlobalNet covers not only developed and large information hubs with a rich selection of data centres, but often exceeds the actual clients’ expectations. We decided to invest in the development of the local market by opening new PoPs in Northern Europe,” said Alex Surkoff, director of business development at DATAIX.

The nodes in Copenhagen and Hamburg, will give the local telecoms market with broadband access to the GlobalNet network through its existing infrastructure.

Regional content players, Internet service providers and other IT players have simplified access to a range of communication services, including dedicated internet access (DIA), Internet exchange (IX), IP-Transit, capacity, and DDoS protection, to name a few.

“It is important for us to meet the needs of local markets. We noticed that operators located between major European telecommunications hubs often need transport to these," adds Surkoff.

"Local operators often had to bear additional transport costs to other cities such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Stockholm. Now the cost of services in the new PoPs is no higher than in the named cities, and the operators do not need to use additional transport by joining our network.”