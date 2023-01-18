Harbor Link participates in Harbor Peak digital infrastructure venture

The first part of the project starts in Ashburn, Virginia with a planned six-mile multi-duct fibre route., delivering building interconnection in the Northern Virginia data centre market. The company will break ground in Ashburn in the first half of 2023.

Harbor Peak specialises in dark fibre, interconnect and network planning services on a carrier-neutral basis with capabilities that include last mile access in metro areas and data centres.

“I’m excited to be part of this venture and to bring the Northern Virginia data centre market more access to high speed, reliable fibre optic cable connectivity. Harbor Peak’s infrastructure is designed to support the digital transport needs of carriers, OTT’s and technology clients,” said Felix Dialoiso, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Harbor Link.

“Ashburn has become an epicentre for the development of hyperscale data centres to meet the exponential growth in demand for cloud-based services. We anticipate an explosion of development in the Mid-Atlantic region over the next five years, and Harbor Link intends to be at the forefront of it.”

In November, Harbor Link announced a 60-mile conduit build along I-95 and MD RT-97, which began construction in January 2022.

The new duct features a conduit for fibre optic cables to enable multi-path, high-speed connectivity across greater Arlington and Alexandria.

In addition, the Alexandria fibre duct will support Harbor Link’s Potomac River Crossing, connecting Washington DC and Baltimore, to the Northern Virginia region,

Future planned phases will consist of network expansions further into Virginia, including Fredericksburg and Richmond.