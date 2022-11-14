Harbor Link breaks ground on Alexandria infrastructure project

The license agreement issued by the city of Alexandria, Virginia, allows for an eight-way fibre infrastructure expanding Harbor Link’s 60-mile conduit build along Interstate 95 (I-95) and Maryland Route 97 (MD RT-97), which began construction in January 2022.

“We’re very excited to have construction underway in Alexandria. Our vision for a fully redundant and diverse open network system serving Baltimore to Virginia is now underway,” says Felix Dialoiso, founder and chief executive officer of Harbor Link.

“We anticipate an explosion of development in the Mid-Atlantic region over the next five years, and Harbor Link’s dark fibre network conduit system is at the forefront of enabling even more expansion in that market.”

The new duct features a conduit for fibre optic cables to enable multi-path, high-speed connectivity across greater Arlington and Alexandria. The underground infrastructure system will provide local and long-haul dark fibre capacity with easy access points.

In addition, the Alexandria fibre duct will support Harbor Link’s Potomac River Crossing, connecting Washington DC and Baltimore, to the Northern Virginia region, bolstering connectivity and diversity between Arlington, Alexandria and Ashburn.

Harbor Link’s aim is to connect various underserved regions throughout Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia via a single continuous network route.

Harbor Link’s infrastructure projects will provide the route the diversity to support pathway resiliency and deliver end-to-end connectivity in under 1ms between Baltimore and Northern Virginia.

Future phases will consist of network expansions further into Virginia, Delaware, and other parts of the Mid-Atlantic. Harbor Link has also partnered with Harbor Peak Network Solutions, who is building a 6-mile ring in Ashburn, Virginia.

The company is offering flexible lease-agreements on monthly or long-term indefeasible rights of use agreements, construction of the project in Alexandria is due to complete Q4 of 2023.