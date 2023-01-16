Astrocast constellation totals 18 satellites with the launch of four spacecrafts

The launch is brings Astrocast’s nanosatellite IoT network, commercial constellation to 18 satellites. The news makes Astrocast one of the big 3 LEO satellite operators in Europe, based on the number of commercial satellites in low Earth orbit.

“This is another major achievement for our team, and our clients will continue to benefit from the growth and innovation taking place across our nanosatellite IoT network," said Fabien Jordan, CEO and co-founder of Astrocast.

"We are diligently growing our reliable network, improving the overall performance of our global IoT services. We feel great about the progress to date and are on track to meet our goals for 2023 and beyond. This successful launch is a true credit to our team of engineers and IoT experts, and our partnership with D-Orbit.”

The launch took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier; on the Transporter 6 mission, with the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The four new satellites bolster the capacity and reliability of Astrocast’s network and will support the company's mission of providing direct-to-satellite connectivity globally.

In relates news, November saw Astrocast confirmed the launch of four Astrocast 3U spacecrafts into space, increasing its commercial constellation to 14 satellites

Prior to this Astrocast launched its satellite IoT Service in February 2022. It offers Systems Integrators and end users access to bidirectional catellite IoT service; and enables organisations to deal with global IoT connectivity challenges in remote locations globally.