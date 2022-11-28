Astrocast expands network constellation to 14 satellites

The news bolsters Astrocast’s nanosatellite IoT network, improving its capacity and reliability. It will also support Astrocast in providing direct-to-satellite and secured connectivity to its customers.

The launch mission took place at Sriharikota, India's Satish Dhawan Space Center on Saturday, 26th November. India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C54) mission - with Spaceflight - carried Astrocast’s spacecraft as a co-passenger to sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) into space, along with the Indian national primary satellite.

“This is a major achievement for our team, and our clients will only continue to benefit from the growth and innovation taking place across our nanosatellite IoT network," said Fabien Jordan, CEO and co-founder of Astrocast.

"We are diligently growing our reliable network, improving the overall performance of our global IoT services. We feel good about the progress to date and are on track to meet our goals. This is a true credit to our team of engineers and IoT experts, and our partnership with Spaceflight.”

Earlier this year Astrocast launched its satellite IoT service to the market. It offers systems integrators and end users access to a bidirectional satellite IoT service and enables organisations to manage global IoT connectivity in remote locations globally.

Use cases include tracking shipping containers across the globe in order to monitor supply chains; enabling farmers to command silos to release food, open gates or manage irrigation systems, without the need for expensive human interaction.

In addition, utility companies can remotely control water management systems in line with flood prevention strategies.

In August 2022, Astrocast and Soracom, a provider of IoT connectivity, have partnered to integrate the Astrocast Satellite IoT solution into the Soracom platform.

Through this collaboration Soracom will be able to offer integrators and end customers IoT connectivity options that combine satellite and mobile connectivity.