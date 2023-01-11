Chris Bair promoted to CCO and partner at Stream Data Centers

Bair enters the role with more than two decades of data centre industry experience and will now lead the company’s sales, marketing, sales engineering and customer implementation functions.

“As hyperscalers become increasingly hungry for Stream services, we see that more and more of our deployments are custom and build-to-suit projects. Over the past 24 years, Stream has built a reputation for providing a great customer experience," said Rob Kennedy, co-managing partner at Stream.

"Bair’s background in leasing, service delivery, operations and marketing made him the right choice for the job as we continue to evolve and ensure our clients have a great experience working with our firm. We’re thrilled to welcome him as a Partner, and we know he is ideally suited to help bring Stream into a new era of both customer and revenue success.”

As part of his expanded role, Bair’s team will own the customer experience journey end-to-end, starting from initial interaction through design, construction and deployment including a successful handoff to Stream’s operations team.

“Stream knows we don’t win or retain customers by using a bunch of hyperbole about our data centres' technology. Stream’s customers appreciate our customer-first approach and commitment to clear communication and accountability," says Bair.

"This commitment and trust become even more important when providing services that meet the complex requirements of the world’s most demanding data centre users. Being a leader at Stream during this phase of my career is an honour that is very exciting. This team and the company’s values make us well positioned to continue to exceed our clients’ expectations.”

In related news, December saw Stream welcome Callan Space as its new vice president of finance, from Amazon Web Services, where she was a process engineer.