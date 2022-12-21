More space for finance as Stream Data Centers hires ex-AWS executive

Space (pictured) has joined Stream, based in Dallas, from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she was a process engineer involved in infrastructure and data centre planning, and latterly a senior finance manager for the company’s infrastructure operations.

Space said: “I’m looking forward to bringing insights and the strong business partnership experience I garnered across nearly a decade of procurement and financial process leadership for a world-renowned hyperscaler during its full-scale maturing process.”

Stream said Space will spearhead the development of new financial processes, goal-supported structures and investor partner collaborations that will help the company continue to scale its growth while meeting evolving data centre customer needs.

Paul Moser, Stream’s co-managing partner said: “Stream has been growing strategically at a rapid rate to support complex and evolving customer requirements, and we believe that Callan is the right person for ensuring that our financial goals and strategies align with this commitment.”

Space added: “As someone who grew up on a dairy farm in upstate New York and is accustomed to working in a 24×7 environment where everyone works hard and shows up for customers – even if they are cows – I bring an unusually colourful skillset to work.”