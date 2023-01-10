Microsoft acquires Fungible to bolster data centre innovation

Fungible delivers high-efficiency, low-power data processing units (DPUs) enabling high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, data centre infrastructure at scale.

In a blog post, Girish Bablani, corporate vice president at Azure Core commented: "Today’s announcement further signals Microsoft’s commitment to long-term differentiated investments in our data centre infrastructure, which enhances our broad range of technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing data centre server density, optimizing energy efficiency and reducing costs."

The Fungible team will join Microsoft’s data centre infrastructure engineering teams with focus on delivering multiple DPU solutions, network innovation and hardware systems advancements.

In related news earlier this month, Microsoft instructed Spainish infrastructure company Ferrovial to build its data centre near Madrid.

According to Cinco Dias, a business and finance newspaper, the new facility will be located in the Madrid town of San Sebastián de los Reyes with the aim of delivering world class energy efficiency and reliability.

Though details on the financial investment of the project have yet to be confirmed, sources claim that the contract is worth "several hundred million" an estimated €12 billion ($12.75 billion), and forms part of Microsoft's plan to build new data centres servicing 17 regions of Europe, adding further security and data sovereignty, as information would remain in-country.