Microsoft selects Ferrovial to build Madrid data centre

According to Cinco Dias, a business and finance newspaper, the new facility will be located in the Madrid town of San Sebastián de los Reyes with the aim of delivering world class energy efficiency and reliability.

Though details on the financial investment of the project have yet to be confirmed, sources claim that the contract is worth "several hundred million" an estimated €12 billion ($12.75 billion), and forms part of Microsoft's plan to build new data centres servicing 17 regions of Europe, adding further security and data sovereignty, as information would remain in-country.

In addition to the construction of the new site, Ferrovial will also commission this first data centre and the building design has earned the Leed Gold certification from the Green Building Council (Sustainable Building Council).

The news builds on the collaboration entered into between the two back in February 2022 where both companies agreed to partner on developing digital solutions for construction, infrastructure and mobility, with emphasis on the decarbonisation of the economy.

Microsoft is planning more projects in the Madrid region, with two additional developments in works in the towns of Algete, Meco with the aim of supporting cloud services including Azure, Power Platform, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365.