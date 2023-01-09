Alibaba planning £1bn Turkey investment

Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported that the company’s president Michael Evans said in an interview that the company was looking to invest in Europe and the Middle East and he sees Turkey as a strong production base.

“We have a serious investment plan at Istanbul Airport,” Evans was quoted as saying.

“We can evaluate plans from here to Europe, the Middle East and the Far East. We plan an investment of more than US$1 billion.”

One of Turkey’s best known e-commerce platforms, Trendyol is backed by Alibaba.

“The reason we chose Trendyol was that its technology was advanced and its potential was great.” Evans added.

“We are positioning this place as a base for Europe and the Middle East.”

Alibaba Cloud currently operates a network of 28 cloud regions and 86 availability zones globally. The company launched data centres in Japan, Thailand and Germany last year.