Alibaba Cloud unveils third data centre in Germany

The data centre provides a range of cloud computing products ranging from storage and network to database, Alibaba Group says.

The company adds that the data centre adheres to the highest security standards and strict compliance regulations set out in the Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalog (C5) in Germany.

“The third datacentre launch underscores our continuous commitment to serving the local German and European markets,” said Raymond Ma, general manager of Europe at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“With our proven innovations and competitive solutions that meet strict security and compliance requirements, we are determined in our mission to support our customers with their digital transformation demands.”

Alibaba Cloud now has a network of 84 availability zones in 27 regions around the world and this number is rising as it supports its customers in embracing digital innovation.

The new data centre also features free cooling operations using naturally cool ambient air instead of mechanical refrigeration.

In addition, the firm adds that it is committed to using 100% green electricity to power its operations along with an intelligent cloud-based platform to monitor and optimise its daily carbon footprint.