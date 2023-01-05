Former Lumen exec Jon Selway named VP of channel sales at Aryaka

Reporting to Dennis Monner, chief commercial officer at Aryaka, Selway will lead the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program across EMEA.

"Jon Selway brings a long track record of success working with strategic partners across the U.K. and Ireland to his role with Aryaka," said Monner.

"He is a proven channel sales leader and an ideal choice to advance the new Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program in EMEA."

With 15 years channel experience, Selway joins Aryaka having worked for Lumen Technologies for 10 years and its predecessors CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications.

Most recently, served as Lumen's wholesale sales director in the UK and Ireland, where he was responsible for developing a consistent partner sales strategy for the organisation.

Prior to this, he was a wholesale sales manager for Lumen Wholesale, working with partners, including carriers, system integrators, data centres, resellers and agents in the region.

"I'm excited to join the Aryaka global channel team and am eager to introduce the future of networking to the partners in EMEA," said Selway.

"Aryaka is truly changing the way businesses approach and achieve secure networking with its fully managed SD-WAN and unified SASE solutions. Aryaka enables partners to offer their business customers network flexibility, simplicity, security and reliability that's second to none."

The Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program brings together the company's partner-led go-to-market strategy under a single program for global channel partners of all types.

The program enables partners to tap into new revenue streams using Aryaka's SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions.

In related news, October saw Aryaka welcome Darin McAreavey as its new chief financial officer (CFO). McAreavey enters the role with over 20 years of executive financial experience where he will help lead the company through a period of 'rapid evolution and expansion'.