Darin McAreavey joins Aryaka as chief financial officer

McAreavey enters the role with over 20 years of executive financial experience where he will help lead the company through a period of 'rapid evolution and expansion'.

"Darin brings both the experience and personal values that we seek in our leaders at Aryaka. He is a proven and reliable leader who recognises the market's needs and value that Aryaka delivers. With exciting opportunities ahead of us, he is going to be pivotal to our continued growth and leadership," said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka,

"As Aryaka forges a path forward as the unified SASE leader, Darin will help guarantee that the company can support our customers with a seamless, integrated experience."

Prior to joining Aryaka, McAreavey served as executive vice president & chief financial officer at Arcserve, a backup and recovery software company. During his tenure, he helped drive its transition from legacy applications to a direct-to-cloud SaaS offering. He also helped achieve the "Rule of 40" and oversaw the completion of the acquisition of StorageCraft in 2021.

"Aryaka is competing for customers who are sick of the conventional, slow, and inflexible approach to networking and security upheld by major telco providers. These companies need alternative solutions that are responsive to their unique needs. Aryaka has a pristine reputation among its customers, built on its ability to deliver the leading integrated SASE and SD-WAN capabilities with managed services that power the networks of today's true innovators," said McAreavey,

"The Aryaka leadership team has created a foundation for tremendous, continued growth - unlike any other in the industry - and I am thrilled to be joining the company as we deliver the flexibility, performance, and security that help our customers take their businesses to the next level."

Before Arcserve, McAreavey served as executive vice president & chief financial officer of Cachet Financial Solutions, which he led through an initial public offering. He also served as senior vice president & chief financial officer of Wireless Ronin Technologies, chief financial officer of Xiotech/Daticon EED Corporation, and chief financial officer at Stellant.