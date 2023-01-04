Hurricane Electric unveils fourth Brazilian PoP at GlobeNet Fortaleza

The new PoP marks Hurricane Electric’s fourth in Brazil as is located at 333 Rua Raimundo Esteves, Fortaleza CE 60182-330, Brazil.

“Fortaleza’s thriving economy and proximity to trans-Atlantic cables make this PoP an excellent access point enabling Brazilian business to connect globally,” said Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric.

“Our fourth Pop in Brazil and fifth in South America continues our commitment to ensuring that users everywhere have access to high-speed connectivity.”

The new PoP is positioned less than six miles from the Fortaleza international airport and is well-placed to serve customers in the largest economic region in northeastern Brazil. Its latest facilities that came online in Q3 of 2022 triple the number of racks and power available, with protected subsea fibre optic cable routes across the Atlantic and guaranteed 99.99% uptime.

In addition, GlobeNet Fortaleza houses many Internet service providers in the region as well as Brazil's 'second most important' Internet exchange, according to the company.

Customers of GlobeNet Fortaleza and around northeastern Brazil now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE, 10GE and GigE ports.

Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 280 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

In related news, November saw Hurricane electric set up a new point of presence in Lagos, at Rack Centre’s data centre in the Nigerian city. The point of presence (PoP) is Hurricane’s second in west Africa.