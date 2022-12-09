Pulsant appoints Turner as new CCO

Turner will lead the sales, commercial and solution consulting teams at the company, spearheading initiatives that accelerate momentum in hybrid cloud and edge computing.

Turner has more than 20 years’ experience leading teams in sales and delivery across IT services, cloud and managed services.

The industry veteran has roles in senior management across cloud, infrastructure and data centres at Claranet, T-Systems International and MCI and has led sales and commercial go-to-market strategies in infrastructure, data centre and cloud.

Pulsant CEO Rob Coupland commented: “Mark has a huge amount of experience he will use to capture the massive edge opportunity and build on our successes.

“I’m looking forward to the new energy and insight he will bring to this role that encompasses sales and related technical solutions teams, enabling us to bring an end-to-end focus to client opportunities delivered through our network of highly connected edge data centres and hybrid cloud platform.”

Turner’s appointment follows Ben Cranham’s as chief operating officer in October as the company makes a series of strategic investments in its edge platform.