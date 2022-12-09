Wijaya joins BDx Indonesia as president director and CEO

In his new role, Wijaya will lead and execute operations for BDx Indonesia’s various expansion initiatives and the growth pipeline the company has across Indonesia.

“As we continue to make significant investments in Indonesia, Agus will be a driving force, bringing his leadership and market experience, vast operational expertise and unique multi-industry perspective to take BDx Indonesia’s offerings to new heights,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx.

Wijaya enters the role with almost 20 years of experience in business development, marketing and operations, with particular knowledge in leading large teams and managing complex, mission-critical projects across multiple industries.

“BDx Indonesia is quickly emerging as a major driver of digital transformation and the preferred data centre partner among hyperscalers and enterprises,” said Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

“To continue the momentum and drive the company’s sustainability and expansion initiatives forward, we need a strong leader. We are confident Agus will successfully bring us to the next phase of BDx Indonesia.”

BDx Indonesia, a $300 million joint venture company of Big Data Exchange (BDx), PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison or IOH), and PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta, launched in June of this year and delivers data center and cloud services.

“The demand for efficient and sustainable data centre solutions is at an all-time high in Indonesia,” added Arya Damar, president director of Lintasarta.

“As we advance in our joint venture, we are laser-focused on completing our modernisation projects and greenfield developments to meet the growing needs of this market in record time, and Agus will be a large part of that.”

BDx Indonesia will deliver connectivity services across four existing data centres in and around the city of Jakarta, in addition to two new high-density greenfield data centres currently under development.