BDx inks $300m Indonesian JV with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Lintasarta

Specifically, BDx has signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement of shares (CSPA) and joint venture agreement, together with a series of commercial and operational agreements, with the two companies.

With an estimated enterprise value of US $300 million, effective upon completion of the CSPA, the news marks BDx’s entry into the Indonesian data centre market as well as the largest foreign investment into the sector.

“This agreement adds a key Asia-Pacific market to BDx’s expanding data center portfolio,” said Braham Singh, CEO of BDx.

“Indonesia’s rapidly growing and sustained demand for connectivity and cloud services continues to drive the need for data center solutions, providing the next strategic step in BDx’s footprint."

Under the terms of the strategic agreement, BDx will collaborate with IOH and Lintasarta to develop a new data centre and cloud-centric operation in Indonesia. The joint venture aims to meet Indonesia’s growing demand for data centre facilities and will offer a range of portfolio solutions to enable digital transformation.

“This partnership will fulfill the critical need for robust, world-class data centers in Indonesia and elevate this data center market while empowering enterprise and hyperscale digital transformation and growth,” said Mayank Srivastava, chief development officer of BDx.

“Indonesia’s digital ambitions align with our ability to deliver transformation and support the market’s needs and projected growth trajectory.”

Through the collaboration, customers in Indonesia will gain access to BDx’s existing across Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore, as well as its data centre infrastructure and maintenance tools. In turn customers in other markets will be able to connect to the company’s new Indonesia data centres and infrastructure.

The joint venture is subject to approvals and completion of the CSPA.