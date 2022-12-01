Deft extends European footprint with Digital Realty

“Europe has proven to be a high-demand region for managed data centre solutions. This expansion further supports the growth of our global customer base, nearly one-third of whom maintain a presence in Europe,” said Jordan Lowe, CEO of Deft.

Details on whether the expansion is a point of presence, or some other form of interconnection into the Digital Realty network, remains unclear. However, Deft has said that Frankfurt is a critical connectivity hub for businesses in Europe and its ability to offer managed network services in the region is in line its clients’ growth across this region.

“At Digital Realty, we are committed to supporting our customers as they scale, and there isn’t a better time for us to be extending our partnership with Deft into Frankfurt,” adds Chris Sharp, chief technology officer at Digital Realty.

“With existing sites in the U.S. and EMEA, the symbiotic relationship we have with Deft aligns with our commitment to provide the most reliable data center and connectivity solutions to our customers, strengthens the value of our partner ecosystem, enabling enterprises to accelerate digital transformation journeys and eliminate complexity in an increasingly data-centric world.”

In related news, October saw Digital Realty report revenues of $1.2 billion for Q3 of 2022, a 5% increase from the previous quarter and a 5% increase from the same quarter in 2021.

Net income for the period reached $239 million, while Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter topped $620 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 2% increase from the same quarter in 2021.