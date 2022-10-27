Digital Realty Q3 revenues top $1.2bn

Net income for the period reached $239 million, while Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter topped $620 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 2% increase from the same quarter in 2021.

Digital Realty inked bookings expected to generate $176 million in rental revenue, including a $13 million contribution from interconnection.

"Digital Realty again delivered record quarterly bookings in the third quarter, our third record in the past four quarters, reflecting the strong global demand for data centre solutions," said Bill Stein, chief executive officer at Digital Realty.

"With a rapidly changing global environment, we are making the necessary adjustments in order to maximize the significant market opportunity that lies ahead."

Common stockholders are to receive $227 million of net income valued at or $0.75 per share up from $0.19 per share in the Q2 2002 and $0.44 per share in Q3 of 2021.

The company also updated its 2022 core funds from operations per share outlook of $6.70-$6.75 to of $6.95 - $7.00.