Telstra names new VP of customer solutions for the Americas

In the new role, Greenfield will lead a team working directly with enterprises across the region to deliver custom network connectivity products and services. She most recently served as director of Solutions Engineering at Zayo Group.

“Organisations already have enough challenges managing their business, customers and employees. Network infrastructure decisions shouldn’t be added to that list," said Greenfield.

"What drew me to Telstra was its commitment as a service provider to identifying and deploying the right solution for a customer, whether it involves servicing enterprises at the edge, enabling international expansion plans or helping companies effectively scale for fluctuations in user bandwidth.”

Reporting to Noah Drake, President of Americas for Telstra, Greenfield will leverage her diverse background in retail, commerce, information technology and telecoms with direct experience in network infrastructure, operations and logistics, product development and cross-functional project management, in the position.

“Katy is the perfect choice to lead our highest-priority technology initiatives designed to complement enterprise operations and network infrastructure investments,” said Drake.

“Her entire career has focused on doing what’s best for customers and partners, and we can’t wait to see what she and her team develop next.”

In related news, Telstra recently expanded its Telstra Private Cloud to Melbourne, following the successful launch of the service in Sydney in March.

The service will allow customers to purchase a virtual data centre in either or both availability zones, typically accessible within a few hours of ordering.