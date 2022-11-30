Megafon names Vox Solutions exclusive partner for A2P voice traffic

Using Vox Solution’s VOX360 anti-fraud platform enables mobile operators to detect and block spam and fraudulent traffic before they impact end users. It also mitigates flash calls as part of its suite of A2P voice and SMS anti-fraud solutions.

Through the collaboration MegaFon Tajikistan voice A2P traffic will be protected by sophisticated data analytics, business intelligence, as well as advanced AI-powered fraud protection tools.

“We are very excited to be the trusted exclusive A2P voice partner for another leading communication service provider. This is an important milestone in becoming the A2P voice & messaging partner of choice in the Commonwealth of Independent States. It also represents a great recognition of Vox Solutions’ capability to offer the highest quality and security of international A2P voice identification and delivery at large-scale,” said Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO of Vox Solutions.

“Ultimately, we are here to help mobile operators, such as MegaFon Tajikistan, to optimise the monetisation of their assets and ensure long term revenue growth and innovation, and also to help global brands reach their customers with the best response time, wherever they are.”

Banking, travel, transportation, healthcare and other verticals are increasingly using A2P voice to send notice, authentication and confirmations to their customers. For these companies, Flash Calls real-time identification and termination is therefore a must.

According to Juniper Research, the market size of flash calls is estimated to be 5 billion calls in 2022, growing more than 25 times over next few years, reaching 128 billion calls in 2026, which is equal to 128% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Earlier this year, Palestine Cellular Communications (Jawwal) entered into a similar agreement with Vox Solutions for direct termination of A2P SMS international traffic to Jawwal's network, once again leveraging the VOX-360 platform.