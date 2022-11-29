Megaport welcomes Tworek to the executive team

In his new role, Tworek will be responsible for overall revenue generation and will manage Megaport’s global sales organisation.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeff to the team,” said Vincent English, chief executive officer at Megaport.

“Jeff’s experience with leading and transforming global sales organisations and rapidly accelerating revenue growth will provide Megaport with the leadership and expertise to drive continued adoption of our platform globally.”

“Jeff’s career in the tech sector has focused on penetrating new markets with evolutionary technologies, and helping companies adopt transformational approaches to solving problems that ultimately drive higher levels of customer experience, efficiency and effectiveness,” added English.

“His skill set will strengthen our team and support our drive to transform the way our customers and partners grow their businesses.”

Tworek enters the role with more than 30 years of cloud and networking experience operating commercial business units within billion-dollar companies, including Akamai Technologies.

Prior to joining the Megaport, Tworek held the role of CRO at Contrast Security, where he helped the company scale its teams, bring in key leadership, and prepare the company for growth.

“I am delighted to join Megaport at a pivotal point for the company,” said Tworek.

“As an established leader and innovator in the cloud connectivity and NaaS space, Megaport has a huge opportunity to put our industry-changing solution in the hands of more customers and partners around the world. I look forward to working with our global teams to capture greater market share and advance Megaport’s mission to transform the way businesses, data centres, systems integrators, and managed service providers build agile networks in the cloud.”

Earlier this year, Megaport entered into a distribution agreement with Bechtle, Germany’s largest IT system house, that will see Megaport’s SDN platform available through Bechtle.