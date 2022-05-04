Megaport selects Bechtle as NaaS vendor partner

Bechtle customers wanting to modernise their networks and accelerate digital transformation are set to benefit from reduced network jitter and latency; reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps; point-and-click network provisioning; real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections; and Secure, private hybrid cloud and multicloud connections using Megaport's Network as-a-Service (NaaS) platform.

“Bringing Megaport’s leading NaaS platform into the Bechtle portfolio makes it easier for customers to modernise their network connectivity and connect quickly to leading cloud service providers,” said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer at Megaport.

“Whether customers are addressing multi-cloud architectures, bridging SD-WAN to cloud, or enabling hybrid environments, Megaport’s platform makes it easy to securely and rapidly connect critical IT services. Bechtle’s European footprint and reach, combined with their expertise in IT solutions, makes them ideal to expand and deepen our channel relationships.”

Bechtle's footprint is comprised of 80+ IT system houses in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland as well as e-commerce companies in 14 European countries, offering direct IT products as well as systems integration services to midsized businesses, large corporations, and public-sector organisations.

“With Megaport, we are expanding our portfolio with innovative and scalable IaaS-solutions that are required by today’s competitive companies,” said Ralf Beck, director of software product management infrastructure at Bechtle.

“The provision of services by German data centres and the connectivity to leading cloud providers round off Megaport’s range of service.”

Megaport’s NaaS platform provides private, scalable, on-demand connectivity to global cloud service providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Last month, Jim Brinksma joined Megaport's executive team as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Reporting to CEO Vincent English, Brinksma now leads Megaport’s global technology and engineering activities and will be responsible for the company’s innovation roadmap.