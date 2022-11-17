AWS unveils $1.8bn infrastructure region in Spain

AWS predicts that its projected spending on the construction and operation of the new Region will support more than 1,300 full-time jobs, with a planned $2.5 billion (€2.5 billion) investment in Spain over 10 years and adding approximately $1.8 billion (€1.8 billion) to the Spanish gross domestic product (GDP) over 10 years.

“The cloud enables organisations of all types and sizes to speed up innovation, improve business processes, and reinvent experiences for their customers and end users,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at AWS.

“We are delivering on our promise to build new world-class infrastructure locally to help customers in Spain achieve the highest levels of security, availability, and resilience. We are also proud to be investing in Aragón to support community projects led by local schools and organisations. Our investment in the AWS Europe (Spain) Region reflects AWS's long-term commitment to support the country's economic development, job creation, and business growth.”

At the same time, AWS also pledged a $150,000 (€150,000) AWS InCommunities Fund in Aragón, where the AWS Europe (Spain) Region is located, to help local groups, schools, and organisations develop new community projects.

“We welcome the investment of one of the world’s leading technology companies in Spain. The opening of the AWS Europe (Spain) Region is a significant milestone that helps position our country as a leading digital economy,” added Pedro Sánchez, prime minister of Spain.

With the addition of the new Spain Region, AWS has a total of 93 Availability Zones across 29 geographic regions, with plans to launch 18 more in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand.

Each Availability Zone features independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks.

The launch of the AWS Europe (Spain) Region means that customers can build applications that comply with GDPR, access to another secure AWS Region in the European Union.

AWS is also Esquema Nacional de Seguridad certified, which means its infrastructure meets high levels of security and compliance for government agencies and public organisations in Spain.

Earlier this month, AWS launched its AWS Europe Zurich Region.