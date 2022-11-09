AWS unveils latest infrastructure region in Switzerland

Effective immediately, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations, can run their applications and serve end users from data centres located in Switzerland.

The new Region will support an average of more than 2,500 full-time jobs annually, with a planned $5.9 billion investment through 2036. The AWS Europe Zurich Region will also add an estimated $16.3 billion to Switzerland’s gross domestic product over the next 15 years.

“From startups and midsized businesses to enterprises and government organizations, thousands of commercial, non-profit, and public sector organizations across Switzerland are engaging their end users and growing globally with the support of AWS,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at AWS.

“With the new AWS Europe (Zurich) Region, we have seven AWS Regions and 21 Availability Zones across Europe in Frankfurt, Ireland, London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, and now Zurich. This is a continuation of our investment to support customers of all kinds, help startups scale and grow, enable technical skills development, and help organizations create cloud-powered applications that reinvent services for end users.”

The addition of the AWS Europe Zurich Region brings AWS' total to 90 Availability Zones across 28 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 21 more Availability Zones and seven more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, and Thailand.

The AWS Europe Zurich Region consists of three Availability Zones and is the seventh AWS Region in Europe. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks.

“We are delighted that AWS continues to invest in Switzerland, enabling new possibilities for businesses and citizens to leverage innovative cloud technologies,” said Dieter Egli, government councillor and head of the Department of Economic and Interior Affairs of the canton of Aargau, Switzerland.

“The opening of the new AWS infrastructure Region is a key milestone for our regional enterprises and the digital transformation agenda that will further promote and accelerate the rapid introduction of new digital solutions in our technology and engineering location in the heart of Europe.”