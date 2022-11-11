Logix to build fibre to Switch’s Texas data centre campus

“Logix continues to strategically invest in infrastructure to support ongoing customer growth and to develop relationships with businesses facilitating digital transformation across our markets,” said Craig Collins, chief executive officer at Logix.

“We recently announced achieving the milestone of having constructed more than 300,000 fibre miles in the top five metro areas in Texas. Our diverse and agile connectivity options enable companies of all sizes to take advantage of a fibre network platform that passes nearly 20,000 buildings and 100 data centres.”

Leveraging Logix's network of 300,000+ fibre miles will give Switch data centres enhanced connectivity in the Central Texas area. Logix has awarded OnPoint Utility Design and Construction the contract for the engineering and construction of the project, which is expected to complete in mid-2024.

“We look forward to working with Logix on this sizable expansion of its fibre network,” said Armando Correa, chief executive officer at OnPoint Utility.

“It’s great to see Logix’s investment in this project, which will help drive job creation in the region and advance connectivity options for Switch’s tenants in its new data centre campus.”

Logix's network offers services that include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect.

In related news, September saw Logix enter into an agreement with Sabey Data Centers to build fibre into its new Round Rock data centre campus. This news follows Logix’s announcement of $100 million in capital commitments for 5G growth initiatives and network evolution.