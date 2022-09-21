Logix Fiber to build fibre to Sabey data centre in Austin

This news follows Logix’s announcement of $100 million in capital commitments for 5G growth initiatives and network evolution.

“Logix is investing millions to grow our network in Central Texas and beyond, and this expansion is coming at the perfect time for our customers,” said Craig Collins, chief executive officer at Logix.

“As businesses are increasingly adopting the cloud, we are providing them with the agility and connectivity they need to grow their businesses. This agreement is a testament to our commitment to supporting our customers.”

With interconnection to Logix’s network of 295,000+ fibre miles and 100+ on-net data centres will give Sabey data centre tenants added connectivity options across Texas.

The new service that Logix will offer at Sabey’s data centre brings connectivity and expanded interconnection opportunities closer to where businesses operate in Austin, across Texas, and beyond.

Sabey recently broke ground on the facility and expects to complete the construction by the end of 2023. "Sabey is excited to partner with a growing organisation like LOGIX," said Mark Noonan, senior VP of product development for Sabey Data Centers.

"Their diverse connectivity options will play a critical role as we expand to meet our customers' requirements in Texas and around the country."

Back in June, DE-CIX has established an interconnection point with Logix in Dallas, Texas.

The newly established network-to-network interface gives LOGIX customers turnkey access to DE-CIX Dallas, with extended reach, via the DE-CIX GlobePEER Remote service, to Chicago, New York, Phoenix, Richmond, as well as onward connectivity to the company’s globally interconnected platforms across Europe and the Middle East.