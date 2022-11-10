LINX Nairobi picks Nokia as its technical partner 

LINX Nairobi was announced earlier this year, marking LINX's entrance into the African market and will be deployed from the new IXAfrica data centre in Nairobi.

LINX Nairobi will deploy Nokia’s 7220 IXR D3L and SR Linux Network Operating System (NOS) as part of its interconnection platform. The 7220 IXR D3L deliver high-performance, high-density, fixed configuration with a throughput of 6.4Tbps in a 1 RU form factor, allowing LINX to scale its capacity in cost effective way.

“Here at LINX we are really pleased to be partnering once again with Nokia as a preferred supplier," said Tunu Miah is managing the Nairobi project for LINX.

"Our previous work with Nokia for the deployment of our 400GE solution was a success and we’ve established a good working relationship with the company. We will continue to build on this, as we work towards the launch of LINX Nairobi.”

Existing LINX members connected in the UK or US will be able to add LINX Nairobi as a new LINX interconnection location by using the Internet exchange point’s member portal. The new interconnection hub for East Africa will be offering ports from 1G to 100G.

The 7220 IXR DL3 runs Nokia’s newest SR Linux, an open NOS, that enables LINX to maximise new technologies such as streaming telemetry and model-driven management while also integrating with its existing automation tooling using NAPALM.

“LINX is one of the most innovative organisations delivering new interconnectivity services in Africa and the Middle East," added Manuel Ortiz Fernandez, senior vice president of EMEA Webscale business at Nokia.

"We are pleased LINX has chosen Nokia’s market-leading 7220 IXR D3L and SR Linux, ensuring the new infrastructure built in Kenya has the capabilities needed to support the explosive growth we see in this region.”