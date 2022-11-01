LINX announces first connection for new Nairobi hub

LINX Nairobi, the new internet exchange point from the London Internet Exchange (LINX), will be launched soon in Kenya from the new IXAfrica data centre.

The companies marked the agreement in a ceremony (pictured) in Nairobi.

LINX said the facility “will provide the region with future proof interconnection solutions for global networks, with the ability to scale alongside the fast-growing digital landscape in Kenya”.

James Turuthi, chief operations officer at Frontier Optical Networks, said: “As a company, our goal is to play a part in the digital growth of east Africa. Our presence at the IXAfrica data centre and access to LINX’s great robust networking and connectivity will help us reduce latency and decrease costs.’’

Nurani Nimpuno, head of global engagement for LINX, said: “It was great to meet the local ISP community and listen to their vision for an improved local interconnectivity landscape. We are incredibly encouraged by the positive response to LINX Nairobi, and we are looking forward to welcoming our first official member, Frontier Optical Networks to the LINX community.”

IXAfrica director of sales Niraj Shah added: “We have been working with the team at Frontier as they make up one of the several connectivity providers who are very keen to be joining us at IXAfrica. We are pleased they are supporting our vision with LINX and making plans to be the first network going live.”