Batelco partners e& to expand connectivity reach

The new PoP will enable its Batelco's partners to access 'extensive' global interconnection capabilities.

“The launch of our new PoP in e&’s SmartHub is in line with Batelco’s network optimisation plans. We are pleased to build on our partnership with e& by establishing a physical presence in SmartHub to expand our connectivity through interconnecting with many new partners, with a focus on enhancing links to the subcontinent to meet our customers’ needs,” said Hani Askar, chief global business officer at Batelco.

“Batelco is committed to adding new points of presence in strategic locations with key partners and through collaborations with leading international data centres and carriers. This helps us support our business customers by enabling them to be part of a vibrant ecosystem to meet their evolving needs driven by the rapidly changing digital environment,” Mr. Askar concluded.

Through the partnership, e&’s SmartHub ecosystem will offer partners seamless reach to Eastern countries such as Pakistan and India, while at the same time benefitting from low latency and optimised connectivity performance.

“SmartHub is an innovative regional exchange, capacity and mobility platform that clients and partners rely on for their business-critical requirements. Our SmartHub data centres have always been the ICT nexus between countries and continents, meeting clients' ever-evolving needs across the globe," added Nabil Baccouche, group chief carrier & wholesale officer at e&.

"In line with our overall strategy to bring transformative technologies and innovative solutions to our customers and partners, we stay committed to delivering a superior customer experience through creating and deploying unique digitalisation services. We are proud of our partnership with Batelco wherein we can create a thriving interconnection ecosystem that benefits customers.”

In related news, May saw e& launch its Smarthub Kalba data centre, providing disaster recovery to existing SmartHub facilities in Fujairah and Dubai. The Tier 3 data centre will be home to by Africa-1 and 2Africa subsea cables systems both due to go live in 2023.