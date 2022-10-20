RETN expands DWDM route from Budapest to Belgrade to Sofia

The new 932km fibre route extends RETN’s layer 1 capacity services to customers in the region and provides them with access to the wider RETN DWDM network.

Olena Lutsenko (pictured), director for RETN’s Black Sea region: “We are proud to announce that Belgrade and Sofia-based customers can now enjoy full suite of RETN services.”

This follows RETN’s announcement last month of a new route across the Nordic and Baltic region.

In addition to building the new route, RETN has also upgraded its IP/MPLS equipment at Belgrade and Sofia with Juniper’s MX10008k, reflecting the carrier’s view on the importance and bandwidth requirements in these cities. The upgrade results in quicker delivery times for IP/MPLS services and bandwidths ranging from 1G to N×100G.

Lutsenko said: “The new route Budapest – Belgrade – Sofia allows RETN to provide existing and new customers with any capacity they might need. The new route provides long-distance circuits, connecting Sofia to any on-net location with delivery within days.”

RETN said the completion of the new DWDM route marks another step in its strategic expansion across the Balkans, “with even more investments to come in 2023”, it added.