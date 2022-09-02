RETN unveils DWDM route across the Nordics and the Baltics

“This DWDM line gives us greater technical flexibility and allows us to avoid additional regeneration in Latvia for services from Sweden and provides the possibility to provide spectrum as a service for customers,” said Maxim Lukoshius, regional director of RETN Nordic & Baltic.

"As the new long-haul route goes via Ventspils city (6th largest city in Latvia) it allows RETN to strengthen connectivity in Latvia and plays an essential role in regional development."

The Riga (Latvia) to Gotland (Sweden) to Stockholm (Sweden) route is approximately 30 kilometres shorter than other comparable routes, delivering a service level agreement and an round-trip time of only 6.07ms for Riga – Stockholm.

“RETN’s long-standing commitment to bring the best data communication services into the Nordic & Baltic Region has taken a massive step forward with this latest development," said Tony O’Sullivan, CEO of RETN.

“We consider it a key strategic route for the development of the RETN network and the next step in many in to support enterprises in the Nordic and Baltic region."

The news follows RETN Baltic being promoted to Gold solution provider partner of Dell Technologies as well as the opening of the new DWDM route than spans Rezekne (Latvia) to Daugavpils (Latvia) to Vilnius (Lithuania).

2021 saw RETN upgrade its Europe to Asia gateway, TransKZ, adding a new route linking the Kazakh town of Dostyk with Beijing, and a new point of presence (PoP) in Beijing.