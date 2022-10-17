AIM partners GBI on regional digital infrastructure services

Under the terms of the collaboration, the digital infrastructure services will be delivered using GBI’s Smart Network, which leverages both subsea and terrestrial fibre assets.

At the same time, AIM, on behalf of Alliance Networks, will use GBI’s Smart Network to provide low latency connectivity to all GCC states, Asia and Europe, delivering high bandwidth and capacity to carriers, cloud and content providers.

“The GBI Smart Network is well equipped to support our joint venture with Alliance Networks. Our partnership will provide greater redundancy to the Gulf and a reliable alternative route for connectivity customers," said Cengiz Oztelcan, chief executive officer at GBI.

"We are excited to play a key role with Alliance Networks, providing innovative digital infrastructure services to the region, which possesses all the aspects required to become a global connectivity hub.”

Alliance Networks is a new joint venture announced in March, strengthen connectivity in the Gulf, which aims to bolster connectivity in the Gulf region with high-speed connectivity Infrastructure to data centres and exchange platforms.

This joint venture will address low latency edge requirements and ensure seamless content delivery to the last mile through a footprint of network nodes across the region.

"AIM is very pleased to sign with GBI. It strengthens Alliance Networks’ efforts to accelerate the region’s development and enhancement of digital infrastructure capabilities, through interconnecting operators, content, cloud and internet service providers," said Adel Al Daylami, chief executive business officer at AIM.

“Alliance Networks aims to play a key role in the digital transformation journeys of businesses and nation states across the region by elevating digital standard through our services.”

In related news, April saw AIM ink a similar agreement with Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) on digital infrastructure services in the Middle East.