AIM partners with GCCIA on Middle East digital infrastructure services

AIM signed the agreement on behalf of Alliance Networks, a new joint venture announced in March, that is formed of eight technology providers and investors, including AIM, which aims to bolster connectivity in the Gulf region with high-speed connectivity Infrastructure to data centres and exchange platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alliance Networks will use GCCIA's terrestrial fibre optic system that offers connectivity to all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, to deliver high-bandwidth and capacity to customers.

“AIM & Partners are very pleased to sign the agreement with GCCIA to elevate the standard of communications services for customers in the region,” said Adel Al Daylami, CEO of AIM.

“Alliance Networks will facilitate the introduction of new and innovative services which will greatly boost regional digital infrastructure capabilities and enhance the development of businesses as well as provide opportunities for new businesses in the region."

In addition, the 1,400km terrestrial fibre cable – to be managed by Alliance Networks - will be interconnected with other regional subsea cables giving access to onward connectivity to Europe and Asia as well as major regional landing stations.

Once live, Alliance Networks' services are to be built over the Optical Transport Network that will provide enhanced network performance, low latency edge, direct one-hop cloud connectivity, and Internet peering services across the GCC through a footprint of network nodes.

”The GCCIA is delighted to be part of Alliance Networks efforts and ambition plan to provide innovative digital infrastructure services in the region,” said Ahmed Al-Ebrahim, CEO of the GCCIA.

“This agreement comes as part of GCCIA’s strategy to support the economies of the GCC countries. We are delighted to have AIM and Partners onboard. The GCC Fibre Network spans across the GCC countries and provides highly secure and reliable connectivity in the region, which is physically-separated from the operations of the GCC power grid.”

“We are confident that this network shall enhance digital infrastructure services in the region and look forward to further our collaboration and partnership with AIM."

In related news, April saw AIM and AMS-IX enter into an agreement to launch six new Internet and applications exchanges across the GCC region.