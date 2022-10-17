NEC partners Global Marine subsea cable-laying ship

Under the contract, NEC will bolster its provision of subsea cable systems and meet growing demand for subsea cables due to increased global data traffic.

Historically, NEC has procured subsea cable-laying ships for each of its projects separately but in order to respond to the growing demand for new subsea cables due in part to the growing rollout of 5G and the increase in data traffic between data centres in various countries, for the first time NEC has chartered a long-term dedicated cable-laying ship. As a result, the company is able to provide subsea cable systems more quickly and flexibly than before.

NEC is a global subsea cable vendor manufacturing subsea cables, subsea repeaters, and terminal station equipment, in addition to coordinating marine surveys and route design, equipment installation work, cable laying, training and delivery testing, for the last 50 years.

In related news, earlier this month ADVA and NEC was selected by Etisalat UAE, the telecoms pillar of e&, to deliver on-demand virtual services to its corporate customers.

Specifically, Etisalat will use ADVA’s suite of ensemble network function virtualisation (NFV) technologies with the system integration of the solution carried out by NEC in collaboration with Etisalat UAE, who are onboarding various network functions on top of the platform.