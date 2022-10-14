Coolwave teams with Callroute to automate services across UCaaS platforms

“Coolwave is very excited to be supporting Callroute in delivering global SIP solutions. Callroute has developed an advanced call routing, number management and user provisioning solution, allowing you to connect any phone system and service provider together, without the need for infrastructure or deep technical knowledge,” said Ronan Higgins, commercial director at Coolwave Communications.

“Together, we are making it simple for all kinds of businesses to optimise and grow their UCaaS, CCaaS and CPaaS platforms with BYOC and automated voice services, helping to accelerate their services for customers.”

Using Callroute, customers can connect Coolwave’s global SIP network to UCaaS platforms such as Microsoft Teams using the Callroute BYOC function.

In combination with Coolwave’s cloud-based, self-service Cool Operator platform, customers will benefit from secure and “superior” voice quality with regionalised points of presence.

“We are excited to welcome Coolwave as a Verified Carrier. Its extensive global coverage will be a game changer for enterprises that want to migrate their telephony to UCaaS services such as Microsoft Teams in challenging geographies," said Ewan Haig, CEO of Sipsynergy Ltd.

“The combination of Callroute’s powerful automation and Coolwave’s coverage across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, will certainly be a very compelling offer in the market.”