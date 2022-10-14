Airtel Africa buys additional spectrum in Tanzania

The additional spectrum will support Airtel Africa’s expansion in the Tanzanian market for both mobile data and fixed wireless broadband capabilities.

This includes its 5G rollout and the operator aims to provide significant capacity to accommodate the strong data growth in the country.

“The investment reflects our continued confidence in the opportunity inherent in the Tanzanian market, supporting the local communities and economy through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity,” Airtel Africa said in an announcement.

Airtel Africa already has a presence in 14 countries across the continent. Earlier this year, the company acquired an additional US$42 million worth of spectrum in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The company said today that it would also buy an additional 60MHz of spectrum in Zambia for US$29 million.