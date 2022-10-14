Aligned Data Centers to bring two data centre campuses to Phoenix

Spanning 400MW of IT load and approximately two million square feet, Aligned’s the sites will become home to two 'mega campuses' that will provide customers with the capacity and scalability in one fastest-growing data centre markets in the US.

The two new Phoenix expansions are the latest in over 470MW of construction projects that Aligned is currently building and has planned to commence in 2022. These projects include a 36MW data centre in Dallas; a new multi-facility campus in Northern Virginia; a third hyperscale facility on its Salt Lake campus; the extension of its Phoenix campus with a new data; a 36MW facility in Chicago; and a hyperscale campus in Frederick County, Maryland.

“Aligned is focused on meeting the capacity demands of our customers today, while constantly innovating across every aspect of our business to ensure their future data centre requirements will be met long term,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned.

“Our expansion in greater Phoenix is an example of Aligned’s power-first approach to asset procurement as well as strategic investments across our design and construction, supply chain and vendor managed inventory program, and team to deliver capacity at maximum speed and scale.”

Aligned’s new Phoenix campuses will combine the company’s Delta³ cooling technology with a waterless heat rejection system, preserving local water resources. The Delta³ also enables customers to expand on demand, incrementally scaling in place up to 50kW per rack without stranding capacity. At the same time, 100% of Aligned’s IT load is matched with renewable energy sources across its entire data centre portfolio.

September saw Aligned announce the expansion of its 19-acre, flagship hyperscale campus in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area.

Once complete, DFW-02 will stand at 220,000 square feet and will offer 36MW of critical capacity across 185,000 square feet of data hall space. The facility will be located adjacent to the company’s DFW-01 data centre.