Aligned announces latest expansion

Once complete, DFW-02 will stand at 220,000 square feet and will offer 36MW of critical capacity across 185,000 square feet of data hall space.

The facility will stand adjacent to the company’s DFW-01 data centre.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has seen a steady rise in corporate relocations and expansions into the area,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned.

“DFW is experiencing a record year of data centre absorption as it continues its growth as a vital interconnection hub for major cloud providers, large financial and insurance firms, and top-tier technology companies.”

“The region’s booming industrial market, dense and diverse connectivity infrastructure, access to talent, pro-business environment, and abundant and affordable power, make Dallas an ideal location for Aligned to further expand its hyperscale data centre campus footprint.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth data centre market has been growing steadily for a decade. The high speed fibre networks of multiple telecom carriers blanket the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and offers robust last-mile connectivity.

Strong job growth has been recorded in the region and has been highlighted by a tech talent labour pool that has grown nearly 15% over the past five years according to CBRE.

In addition to delivering its dual build-to-scale facilities in Chicagoland and the Salt Lake Metro Area, Aligned announced the planned development of new hyperscale data centres on its existing Phoenix, Chicagoland and West Jordan campuses, as well as the launch of two new, multi-facility hyperscale campuses in both Frederick County, Maryland and Northern Virginia.