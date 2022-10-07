Stack Infrastructure plans hyperscale data centre campus in Frankfurt

The new site will enable Stack to meet the changing demands of its clients and provide additiona; capacity in the city’s constrained data centre market.

“The Municipality of Liederbach is proud to welcome its first data centre campus and to facilitate an ever more connected world,” said Eva Söllner, Mayor of Liederbach.

“We are confident that Stack will bring several short- and long-term advantages as well as new perspectives to our town and the area so we welcome them and look forward to supporting their growth.”

Stack acquired the 70,000 sqm site from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Deutschland GmbH (CCEP DE), who used the site as a bottling and distribution plant for more than 50 years. Stack worked with CCEP DE along with the Municipality of Liederbach to acquire the property and foster local relationships in support of the data centre campus.

The campus will accommodate four facilities which will contribute to a circular economy through the use of green technologies such as rainwater harvesting and the provision of excess heat to a proposed local residential development.

“Stack prides itself on being a trusted partner to our clients. We recognise that there is an overwhelming demand for fast, flexible, resilient, and efficient data centre infrastructure in Frankfurt, so we’ve taken up the call to deliver exactly what our clients expect,” said John Eland, CEO of Stack EMEA.

“We relish the opportunity to be a positive force in the local community while delivering world-class solutions backed by Stack’s global platform.”

Last month, Stack and Hafslund Oslo Celsio confirmed that excess heat from Stack’s OSL01 data centre now provides heat and hot water 5,000 Oslo homes.

Stack has been growing its presence across EMEA since it launched its first facility in the region earlier this year. The Frankfurt campus is the company’s eighth European location, joining its existing portfolio in Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Milan, Geneva, Avenches and Zurich.