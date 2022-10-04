DE-CIX Dallas bolsters cloud connectivity capabilities

The new enhancement includes direct access to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure solutions, including Microsoft Azure Peering Services. Once connected via DirectCLOUD, users can leverage DE-CIX's business class interconnection services to set up virtual local area networks for multi-cloud connectivity solutions.

“Network interconnection and improving cloud access are growing concerns for enterprises. In developing the Dallas market, we specifically deployed our core switches where most networks reside," said Ed d’Agostino, vice president and general manager of DE-CIX North America.

"Our Transport Partner program enhances reach to DE-CIX Dallas through partner networks including Gigabit Communications, LOGIX Fiber Networks and PacketFabric that serve the greater Texas market. Now businesses across Texas can leverage turnkey access to DE-CIX Dallas to take advantage of the interconnection data gravity and our enhanced DirectCLOUD service capabilities available in the market.”

DE-CIX Dallas' growing interconnection ecosystem offers access to over 120 networks, including direct and dedicated access to clouds to support enterprise network requirements.

The facility is also Open-IX certified and the largest carrier and data centre neutral IX serving the south-central region. DE-CIX Dallas is connected to DE-CIX’s other internet exchanges in the US, including Chicago, New York, Phoenix, and Richmond.

Any connection at any DE-CIX internet exchange in North America offers access to any network connected to DE-CIX with reach to over 400 networks. While DE-CIX’s GlobePEER Remote capabilities include extended reach to DE-CIX IXs in Europe, offering access to over 2,600 global networks.

Last month, DE-CIX has entered into partnerships with with BIX.BG in Sofia, Bulgaria; NIX.CZ in Prague, Czech Republic; Atman in Warsaw, Poland; and InterLAN-IX in Bucharest, Romania, extending the reach of them all.