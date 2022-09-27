C&W Networks selects Ciena to upgrade CFX-1 and EWC subsea cables

The upgrades to these subsea networks will help address the growing bandwidth needs of C&W Networks’ telco and ISP customers and bolster the delivery of its broadband and IP services.

The 2400km CFX-1 express cable connects the United States, Jamaica and Colombia, while the 1,700km EWC cable links the British Virgin Islands, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

“Online content, especially streaming video, continues to drive robust demand for data and high-speed connectivity in the regions we serve," said Chris Coles, vice president and general manager, C&W Networks.

"The additional capacity we’re turning up on CFX-1 and EWC with Ciena allows us to meet this demand head-on, enriching our service offerings for customers while sustainably and cost-effectively extending the lifespan of these cable systems.”

Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme, which uses the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics, give the CFX-1 cable a 10-fold capacity increase of over 32Tbps with 100Gbps–400Gbps services.

“C&W Networks’ submarine cables cross the ocean to bring the pan-Caribbean region new opportunities and economic growth through connectivity,” said Ian Clarke, vice president of global submarine solutions, Ciena.

“With our GeoMesh Extreme, they’re able to do that while maximizing spectral efficiency and minimising the cost-, space- and power-per-bit transported, resulting in lower total cost of ownership and greater competitive advantage.”

Visibility and end-to-end management of the cable network is possible with Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan domain controller and Ciena Services provides deployment and reconfiguration services to accelerate time to revenue and ensure project success.

Earlier this year, Mob Telecom, which is owned by Alloha Fibra and provides internet and broadband services in Brazil, deployed Ciena’s Waveserver 5 platform across its footprint.