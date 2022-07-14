Brazil’s Mob Telecom deploys Ciena Waveserver 5

Waveserver 5 is powered by WaveLogic Extreme and offers high-bandwidth connectivity, scaling up to 800Gb/s per channel across several data centres and four cable landing stations in Fortaleza, Brazil.

With Ciena’s optical technologies, we can improve our customers’ digital experience by rolling out new services faster and increasing bandwidth with the push of a button. This gives us a huge competitive advantage,” said Sérgio Ribeiro, CEO of Mob Telecom.

The operator also announced it will be using Ciena’s 6500 photonic line system, with photonic restoration to improve network resiliency, increase service availability and offer a variety of differentiated services.

Additionally, Ciena’s management and control plan (MCP) will offer real-time visibility and intelligent network control of the company’s network to simplify its lifecycle operations and accelerate service deployment.

“Mob Telecom and Wirelink are taking strategic steps to bring scalable, high-capacity bandwidth to Brazil, meeting the digital needs of its customers,” said Fernando Capella, country manager of Ciena Brazil.

“With Ciena’s technology, this innovative provider is creating a more adaptive network that can adjust to meet surging customer demands for bandwidth-hungry services like 5G and cloud-based applications.”