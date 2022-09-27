Microsoft, Zoom make strong gains in UCaaS market

They both now have market shares of around 10% compared to 2109 when Microsoft was only a minor player and Zoom first launched as a service.

Subscriber base of market leader RingCentral grew by 24% in the second quarter, enabling it to maintain a market share of around 21%.

Of the other leading vendors, 8x8, Cisco and LogMeIn all grew their subscriber counts but saw their market shares remain relatively flat.

“Across all segments the Covid pandemic helped to accelerate the transition away from on-premise PBX and towards UCaaS. This provided a big boost to specialist UCaaS vendors, with RingCentral being strong across the board, while Microsoft does particularly well in the mid-market and Zoom is the main challenger in large enterprises,” said Jeremy Duke, Synergy Research Group’s founder and chief analyst.

"As the UCaaS boom continues, one interesting recent development has been the rise of so-called BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier) solutions.

“BYOC UCaaS enables enterprises to utilize their existing UCaaS or Hosted PBX investments within a collaboration platform, without the need of ripping and replacing what is currently deployed. We forecast strong growth for both UCaaS and BYOC UCaaS over the next five years."

Total UCaaS subscriber numbers are now over 21 million, having doubled since the end of 2019.

The worldwide market continues to be dominated by the US which accounts for almost three quarters of all UCaaS subscribers.

While growth remains strong in all regions, market development is still in the early days in most other countries, with the UK and Germany being by far the largest markets outside of the US.